Messi leads Argentina squad despite injury doubt

Lionel Messi has been named in Argentina’s squad for World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru later this month, the Argentine Football Association said on Thursday.

The Albiceleste captain’s inclusion comes despite an undisclosed muscle injury that has kept the 36-year-old Inter Miami forward out of the Major League Soccer club’s past four games.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni called up five uncapped players: Marcos Pellegrino, Lucas Esquivel, Carlos Alcaraz, Bruno Zapelli and Facundo Farias.

But there was no place in the 34-man squad for Angel di Maria, who is recovering from a thigh injury, and Lisandro Martinez, who has a broken metatarsal.

Argentina will face Paraguay in Buenos Aires on October 12 and Peru in Lima five days later.

The reigning world champions began their qualifying campaign for the 2026 edition of football’s showpiece tournament with victories over Ecuador and Bolivia in September. ■