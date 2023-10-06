Türkiye nabs, brings back suspect linked to Gulen movement from Tajikistan

A senior member of the Gulen movement was nabbed abroad and brought back to Türkiye on Thursday in an operation by Turkish intelligence, the semi-official Anadolu Agency reported.

The Turkish intelligence brought Koray Vural, who was on the wanted list of the Interior Ministry, to Türkiye after they captured him in Tajikistan, according to Anadolu.

Vural was working on organizing the group’s activities in Central Asia and Tajikistan, Anadolu quoted anonymous Turkish security sources as saying.

The Turkish government accuses the Gulen movement of infiltrating the state bureaucracy and then attempting a coup on July 15, 2016, which claimed at least 250 lives. The Turkish government has launched a massive crackdown on suspects with links to the network in the aftermath of the coup attempt.

Ankara says U.S.-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen was the mastermind of the coup attempt. Anadolu reported that Vural frequently visited Pennsylvania, the United States, during his stay in Tajikistan and allegedly received instructions from Gulen. ■