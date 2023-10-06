UN calls for humanitarian support to South Sudan

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) on Thursday called on international donors to provide funding for South Sudan amid the country’s dire humanitarian situation.

“Decreased humanitarian funding has led to reductions in anticipated food distributions in Bentiu, which sparked tensions and protests in the IDP (internally displaced people) camp,” said Nicholas Haysom, the head of UNMISS and special representative of the UN secretary-general, in a statement released in the South Sudanese capital of Juba.

“South Sudan requires support from international donors to tackle the impact of the Sudan crisis. However, the government also needs to allocate adequate funding to help meet its own humanitarian and public service responsibilities,” he said.

As of Sept. 29, more than 290,000 individuals arrived in South Sudan due to the conflict in Sudan, according to the statement.

In June, the World Food Program said it was forced to suspend food assistance in South Sudan due to critical funding shortfalls from international donors, heightening the risk of starvation for 1.7 million people in South Sudan.

In addition, Haysom noted that insecurity due to ambushes and looting continues to impact food delivery to people in need.

“With 40 documented cases so far this year, South Sudan has recorded the highest number of attacks against aid workers, with the most recent attack on UN-contracted trucks along the Yei-Juba Road that resulted in two drivers killed,” Haysom said. “We condemn these attacks on humanitarians and urge the authorities to ensure that all those found responsible are held to account, thereby ensuring a safe environment for the delivery of humanitarian assistance.” ■