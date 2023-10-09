Breaking news: 5.1-magnitude quake hits northwestern Afghanistan

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted northwestern Afghanistan at 13:30:48 GMT on Monday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 34.75 degrees north latitude and 62.18 degrees east longitude.

The country is reeling from earthquakes which struck over the weekend.

The death toll of the earthquakes in western Afghanistan has risen to 2,053, a spokesman for the national disaster authority, Mullah Janan Shaeq, said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in Herat, the official noted that 9,240 others were injured and 1,340 houses were destroyed in the earthquakes that shook Herat and the neighboring Badghis and Farah provinces on Saturday.

The most affected area is the Zanda Jan district in Herat, where, according to the official, 13 villages were “utterly destroyed.”

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, two earthquakes both with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted Afghanistan on Saturday, followed by several aftershocks.