Cyprus: UN issue statement on Pyla

(File: Famagusta Gazette)

Statement by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) and Deputy Special Adviser on Cyprus (DSASG), Colin Stewart

An understanding has been reached on arrangements that will resolve the ongoing situation on the Pyla/Pile plateau. A few modalities are still being discussed but the framework understanding will come into effect today.

 

