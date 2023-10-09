Cyprus: UN issue statement on Pyla

Statement by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) and Deputy Special Adviser on Cyprus (DSASG), Colin Stewart
An understanding has been reached on arrangements that will resolve the ongoing situation on the Pyla/Pile plateau. A few modalities are still being discussed but the framework understanding will come into effect today.
