Death toll from Hamas attack tops 800 in Israel

At least 800 people have been killed in the mass assault launched by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on Israel, Israel’s state-owned Kan TV news reported on Monday, the third day of fighting.

Citing government officials, Kan TV news reported that the number of fatalities in Saturday’s attack reached 800. In Hamas’ combined attack, Hamas militants broke through the security fence and stormed nearby communities while barrages of thousands of rockets hit southern and central Israel.

The number of injuries received by hospitals climbed to 2,506, including 23 in critical condition, the Israeli Health Ministry updated. According to militant groups in Gaza, about 130 hostages were held in the Palestinian enclave.

Elsewhere, the Israeli military said on Monday morning that it had regained control of all Israeli towns near the Gaza border, in the third day of battles to repel Hamas militants from southern Israel.

“The control over the communities adjacent to the Gaza Strip has been regained,” IDF (Israel Defense Forces) Spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters, adding but militants could still be in the area.

Hagari said that tanks and aircraft would secure breaches in the security fence between Israel and Gaza, which Hamas fighters tore down on Saturday as they stormed communities in southern Israel.

Israel has called for a large-scale mobilization of reserve forces, with more than 300,000 reserve soldiers reporting within hours, said Hagari.