Gaza: Israel denies hostage swap talks with Hamas

Israel denied on Monday that negotiations on the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip have been taking place, according to an Israeli government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“No negotiations have been taking place,” the official said.

Earlier on Monday, a Hamas official said the Gaza-ruling group has held talks with Qatari mediators over the release of Israeli women in exchange for Palestinian female prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Hamas movement, along with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a smaller armed group that operates in Palestinian territories, claimed to have taken approximately 130 people from Israel as hostages.

The hostages were captured by Hamas militants who carried out a surprise attack on communities in southern Israel on Saturday.

Videos on social media showed that among the hostages were women, children, and elderly individuals. The Israeli military confirmed that both civi

lians and soldiers had been kidnapped by Hamas militants but did not provide the exact number.

In a statement published on its website, the Thai Foreign Ministry confirmed that 11 Thai nationals are being held captive by Hamas.

At least 800 people have been killed in the mass assault launched by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on Israel, Israel’s state-owned Kan TV news reported on Monday, the third day of fighting. Citing [Read More]