Israel orders ‘complete siege’ on the Gaza Strip

By Nathan Morley

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has ordered ‘a complete siege’ on the Gaza Strip in response to the deadly attack on Israel by Hamas.

‘We are putting a complete siege on Gaza,’ Gallant said. ‘There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel … it’s all closed’.

At the same time, Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz ordered the Israeli national water company to cut off the water supply (to Gaza), noting that the Israeli supply of electricity and fuel to the area was cut off on Sunday.

Israel controls part of the electricity supply to Gaza, as well as the import and export of goods and medicines and the passage of people in and out of the coastal enclave.

The enclave, home to about 2.3 million people, has been under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since 2007.

Elsewhere, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said on Monday that four Israeli captives in Gaza had been killed in Israeli air raids.

At the same time, the Hamas-run health ministry said at least 493 Palestinians have been killed and 2,751 others wounded in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

This conflict has so far killed more than 700 people in Israel.

Earlier, Zaka, an Israeli rescue service, said it has collected the remains of about 260 young women and men who were partying at the Nova festival, an outdoor music event on farmland area near the Gaza-Israel fence.

Partygoers were butchered by Hamas gunmen during a raid on the event.

On the diplomatic front, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have discussed the recent developments in Palestine amid the current rising tensions in the Gaza Strip, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

In a phone call, the two leaders also discussed efforts to stop the ongoing military escalation.

“They agreed on intensifying consultations and pushing forward diplomatic efforts to alleviate violence and escalation to protect civilians and prevent bloodshed, and to initiate a path for achieving comprehensive and just peace to guarantee regional stability and security,” the statement added.