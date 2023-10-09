Luxembourg PM presents gov’t resignation

Following the legislative elections on Oct. 8, Luxembourg’s Grand Duke Henri received Xavier Bettel, prime minister and minister of state, in an audience on Monday. Bettel presented the government’s resignation, according to a statement from the Grand Ducal Court.

Bettel, who has been the prime minister since Dec. 4, 2013, announced the resignation of his government due to the election results. This decision came in the wake of the decline of the Greens, who went from nine to five seats, leaving Bettel’s liberal, socialist, and ecological coalition without a sufficient parliamentary majority.

Subsequently, the Luxembourg Head of State consulted with Fernand Etgen, president of the Chamber of Deputies, and Christophe Schiltz, president of the Council of State, to discuss the next steps.

Sunday’s legislative elections also made it impossible to renew the previous coalition, as they now only have 29 out of 60 deputies in the Chamber. ■