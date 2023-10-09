WHO urge public and health-workers to get Covid jab

In a joint effort to mitigate the impending threats of COVID-19 and seasonal influenza this autumn and winter, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe, alongside the European Commission and the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC), urged higher-risk individuals across the region on Monday to safeguard their health by availing themselves of the forthcoming vaccinations.

“COVID-19 and influenza remain serious diseases, particularly for the most vulnerable, including those who haven’t completed their vaccination courses,” Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, said in a press release.

Focusing on the elderly, the immune-compromised, the very young, and pregnant women, the WHO recommends these priority groups be offered an additional vaccine dose six to 12 months after their last, “depending on their level of risk.”

The call comes as the number of COVID-19 deaths and people admitted to intensive care units continues to fall significantly compared to the peak of the pandemic, according to the press release, but “hospital admissions are beginning to creep up again in some WHO Europe member states, particularly where vaccine uptake remains low.”

Kluge emphasized three pivotal considerations in the ongoing battle against COVID-19.

He advocated for nations to expedite the administration of booster doses without hesitation, underscored the paramount importance of persistent COVID-19 surveillance, which encompasses wastewater monitoring for SARS-CoV-2, and highlighted the necessity to prioritize indoor air quality and ventilation.

The WHO also stresses the need for health care professionals to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their patients.