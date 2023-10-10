Israel’s central bank to sell up to 30 bln USD of reserves to curb currency depreciation

– Israel’s central bank on Monday announced in a statement a plan to sell up to 30 billion U.S. dollars amid the weakening of the Israeli currency against the dollar.

This is the first time ever that the Bank of Israel has carried out such a plan to sell foreign currencies, said a spokeswoman of the bank.

The plan aims to moderate the ongoing gradual weakening of the shekel against the dollar, which began back in January 2023. Since Jan. 25, when the exchange rate stood at 3.37 shekels per dollar, the Israeli currency has registered a 13.8-percent depreciation against the dollar.

The weakening trend of the shekel in recent weeks intensified on Monday amid the fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in Gaza.

The shekel/dollar exchange rate was set at 3.91 shekels per dollar on Monday, the lowest point since it hit 3.911 shekels per dollar on March 8, 2016, according to representative rates issued by the bank.

The statement noted that the bank intends to actively participate in the market in the near future with the aim of stabilizing the shekel exchange rate and ensuring sufficient liquidity for the continued smooth operation of the markets.

“The Bank of Israel will continue monitoring developments, tracking all the markets, and acting with the tools available to it as necessary,” it concluded.

Israel’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of September stood at 198.56 billion dollars, or 38.1 percent of GDP, according to the bank. ■