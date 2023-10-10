Ukraine replaces territorial defense commander

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday replaced the head of the country’s Territorial Defense Forces (TDF), said the presidential press service.

Zelensky signed decrees to dismiss Ihor Tantsyura, who had led the TDF since May 2022, and appointed Anatoliy Barhylevych as the new commander.

Founded in 2022, the TDF is a branch of the Ukrainian army involved in the organization, preparation and execution of territorial defense tasks.

Barhylevych, 54, a major-general of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, had served as the chief of the staff of troops in eastern Ukraine since 2022. ■