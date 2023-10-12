Iranian president, Saudi crown prince discuss ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud discussed the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and their roles in it.

In their phone call on Wednesday night, Raisi said in the current highly sensitive period, Iran and Saudi Arabia, as two major regional players, should support and defend the oppressed Muslim nation of Palestine, adding that the two countries’ ties have the capacity to help establish, ensure and promote security and stability in the region.

Raisi said Iran and Saudi Arabia can help restore the Palestinians’ legal rights and put an end to Israel’s “aggression and crimes.”

The Saudi crown prince, for his part, described the recent events in Gaza as “painful and dangerous.”

He said today, all countries, including the Western states, have well realized that any failure to resolve the Palestinian issue can cause many problems for them.

The Riyadh-Tehran cooperation can play an effective role in the speedy termination of the conflicts, following which a fundamental and just solution can be worked out for resolving Palestine’s issue, added the Saudi crown prince.

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on Saturday launched a surprise attack on Israeli towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to launch retaliatory strikes on Gaza.

As of Thursday, more than 2,600 people have been killed and thousands more injured on both sides.

In March, Saudi Arabia and Iran reached in China’s Beijing a groundbreaking agreement to resume diplomatic relations. On April 6, the two countries officially announced the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect. ■