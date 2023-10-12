Israeli attack targets Damascus, Aleppo airports in Syria

Israeli attack targeted both the international airports of Damascus and Aleppo cities on Thursday, the state news agency SANA reported.
The newspaper al-Watan said both airports were rendered out of service after the attack. ■
