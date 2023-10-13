2 ships from Ukraine, Russia collide in Türkiye’s Marmara Sea: media

Two ships departed from Ukraine and Russia crashed in Türkiye’s Marmara Sea on Friday, local media reported.

The Haberturk Daily, citing the General Directorate of Coastal Safety, said on its website that the accident, which occurred near the Marmara Island of the Balikesir province, caused damages to the ships.

According to Haberturk, the 130-meter-long dry cargo ship “Haje Halimeh,” loaded with wheat, was sailing from the Ukrainian port of Izmail to Valencia, Spain.

It added that the other ship, the 169-meter-long bulk carrier “Asomatos,” loaded with grain, was en route from the Russian port of Kavkaz to Ashdod in Israel.

Marine Traffic, an online vessel tracking platform, said Haje Halimeh was sailing under the flag of the Comoros while Asomatos was with the Panama flag.

There were no casualties, the daily said. ■