Israel strives to stabilize economy amid conflict with Hamas

Israel’s economy, considered strong and resilient with high credit ratings, is currently exposed to a significant impact of its ongoing fighting, which has lasted for a week, against the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

Although the U.S. dollar strengthened against the Israeli shekel by about 1.2 percent on Monday, there was almost no fluctuation in the last two days, with the current official exchange rate set at 3.958 shekels per dollar by the Bank of Israel.

The relative stability is mainly due to the set-up of the Israeli emergency unity government and the temporary extension of the term of the central bank chief Amir Yaron, which boosted investor confidence in the stock market, Joseph Freiman, CEO of Prico Group, an Israeli financial firm specializing in foreign exchange markets, told Xinhua.

Gad Lior, a senior analyst for Yedioth Ahronoth daily newspaper, said the central bank’s plan, launched on Monday, of selling up to 30 billion dollars, contributed to slowing down the shekel’s depreciation against the dollar.

A similar trend was also recorded in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), with sharp declines of around 6.5 percent in the main indices on Sunday and stability in the following days.

Thursday’s trading ended with a slight dip of 0.45 percent in the TA-125 index, which tracks the prices of the 125 companies with the highest market capitalization on TASE, compared to a plunge of 6.69 percent on Sunday.

Sonia Gorodeisky, chief financial editor at Israel Hayom daily newspaper, told Xinhua that the stock market has stabilized as investors forecast that the controversial judicial reform will temporarily stall due to the formation of the unity government.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, an opposition leader and former defense minister, announced on Wednesday in a joint statement the formation of an emergency unity government and a war cabinet, under the precondition of advancing no bills unrelated to the ongoing conflict with Hamas, a seeming reference to the judicial overhaul plan.

Despite the relative stability in the foreign exchange and stock markets, the 12-month deficit in the Israeli government’s budget, which stood at 27.4 billion shekels (6.9 billion dollars) at the end of September, is expected to expand significantly.

On Friday, the Israeli Transport Ministry announced in a statement an expense of one billion shekels to rehabilitate road and other transport infrastructure damaged by the Hamas attack.

Lior estimated that military expenses and the compensation for property damage would amount to at least 13 billion shekels.

However, this does not include additional expenses for increasing the health and welfare budgets, alongside unemployment payments, he noted.

“The increased deficit is expected to lead to a slowdown in consumption, an increase in the unemployment rate, fewer investments, and a decrease in the 2023 growth rate to about 2.5 percent, compared to previous forecasts of more than 3 percent,” Lior added.

Global credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service noted in a report published on Wednesday that “a prolonged conflict that durably and significantly impairs economic activity and policymaking” would test the resilience of the Israeli economy. ■