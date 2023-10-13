Turkish president calls for protecting civilians in Gaza with Macron over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said human rights violations aimed at innocent civilians in Gaza were “unacceptable” in a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Friday.

According to Türkiye’s Presidential Office, Erdogan said that his country is providing aid to people in need and Western countries should do more to reduce tensions and avoid actions that do not promote peace.

The Turkish president told Macron that Türkiye suggests resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict permanently based on a two-state solution, and if all parties approach the issue with sincerity, a solution can be found to bring peace to the region and the world.

Also on Friday, Turkish military aircraft landed in Egypt, carrying on board a shipment of medical and relief aid that will be delivered to Gaza through the Rafah border crossing.

The humanitarian aid is being handed over to Egyptian authorities for delivery, the state-run TRT broadcaster reported.

On Oct. 7, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) launched a surprise attack on Israeli towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to launch retaliatory strikes. ■