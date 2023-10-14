Egypt blast Gaza evacuation as ‘violation of the rules of international humanitarian law’

Egypt has warned of the serious consequences of the Israeli military order to evacuate the residents of the northern Gaza Strip from their homes within the next 24 hours and settle in the southern part of the Palestinian coastal enclave.

In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the move constitutes a grave violation of the rules of international humanitarian law.

It added that the move will expose the lives of more than one million Palestinian citizens and their families to the dangers of remaining in the open without shelters in the face of dangerous and harsh humanitarian and security conditions.

Egypt called on the Israeli government to refrain from taking such escalatory steps, as they would have serious consequences on the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

Egypt also called on the United Nations Security Council to fulfill its responsibility to stop the Israeli plan.

Cairo also called on the United Nations and international actors to intervene to prevent further escalation in the Gaza Strip.

On Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ordered residents of Gaza City to be evacuated to the southern area of the coastal enclave ahead of a possible Israeli ground offensive.

Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on Saturday launched a surprise attack on Israeli towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, prompting Israel to launch retaliatory strikes on Gaza. So far 1,799 Palestinians and more than 1,300 Israelis have been killed in the conflict. ■