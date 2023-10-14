Egypt, Türkiye warn of accelerating military escalation in Gaza

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned on Saturday of the accelerating military escalation in the Gaza Strip.

During a meeting in the Egyptian capital of Cairo, Sisi and Fidan cautioned against the extreme danger of the current situation and the threats it poses to regional stability and security, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

They also stressed the need for intensifying international efforts to immediately stop the violence and restore calm, and taking immediate and effective measures to protect civilians.

The two sides expressed grave concern over the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza, emphasizing the necessity of providing safe and urgent access to humanitarian aid for residents in the coastal enclave.

Sisi and Fidan also stressed the necessity of not subjecting the people of Gaza to collective punishment policies such as blockade, starvation, or displacement.

Both sides highlighted the importance of pushing forward an essential and permanent solution to the current crisis by working on a just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue.

This requires all parties to support the achievement of a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, the two sides affirmed.

At the meeting, Sisi stressed the utmost importance of coordinated international efforts to end the worsening suffering of the Gazan people.

The Turkish foreign minister, for his part, appreciated Egypt’s role in trying to coordinate and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gazan people.

Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) launched a surprise attack on Israeli towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, prompting Israel to launch retaliatory strikes on Gaza. The ongoing conflict, now in its eighth day, has killed more than 3,000 on both sides and wounded even more. ■