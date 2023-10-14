UK repatriation flights land in Cyprus – BBC

The Royal Air Force has been brought in to evacuate UK citizens from Israel, according to flight tracking websites.

According to the BBC, data showed an Airbus A400M transport made two return flights from Cyprus to Tel Aviv on Friday night, with the Foreign Office only confirming that it had made arrangements to get Britons out of the country after commercial carriers suspended services to Israel/

A statement said that “further flights are expected to leave in the coming days while commercial options are limited”.