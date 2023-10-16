Gaza- Israel: Cyprus steps up efforts to help repatriate foreign nationals

Twenty-six countries have requested Cyprus’ assistance in repatriating their nationals from both Israel and the Gaza Strip

“We are responding to the best of our abilities,” Konstantinos Letymbiotis, spokesman for the government of Cyprus, said in Nicosia. “We are following the developments closely, and we expect the next few days to be critical.

Earlier on Monday, Cyprus’ National Council examined the situation in the region and possible developments that could affect Cyprus.

Cyprus has activated a national emergency plan and mobilized government services and non-governmental organizations to provide assistance to thousands of people who are expected to arrive in Cyprus.

Portugal, the United Kingdom and Denmark have already evacuated aboard military transport planes from Tel Aviv to Cyprus around 600 people, of whom 447 have already departed from Cyprus on commercial flights.

Cypriot authorities have also provided assistance to another 2,500 people, mostly Israelis, who arrived on commercial flights.

Late on Monday, TUS Airways said it would resume flights to/from Tel Aviv with effect from Tuesday 17th October following a thorough review of the ongoing situation in Israel.

According to a press release, the airline had been reviewing security reports, communications with our insurer, and are in constant contact with all relevant authorities such as the Cyprus Department of Civil Aviation, EASA and the Israeli CAA, amongst others, in order to gain regular updates on the situation.