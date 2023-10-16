OPEC, IEA diverge further in 2024 oil demand forecasts

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the International Energy Agency (IEA) diverged further in their predictions of global oil demand growth in 2024 as they hold contrasting views on next year’s economic outlook.

In its monthly oil market report, the oil producer group OPEC stuck to its previous forecast of a “healthy” 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) demand growth in 2024, explaining that “solid global economic growth, amid continued improvements in China, is expected to further boost oil consumption.”