Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation dips to 1.7 percent

Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation dipped to 1.7 percent this September, compared to 2 percent in August 2023, according to official statistics issued Sunday.

A report by the Saudi General Authority for Statistics showed the main items driving up the consumer price index in September were housing, water, electricity, fuels, and restaurants and hotels. The apartment rent, in particular, was up by 19.8 percent.

In contrast, furnishings, household equipment and maintenance prices decreased by 2.8 percent, while clothing and footwear prices decreased by 3.6 percent.

Food and beverage prices decreased by 0.2 percent due to the decrease in vegetable prices by 6.3 percent.

Iranian president, Saudi crown prince discuss ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud discussed the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and their roles in it. In their phone call on Wednesday night, Raisi said in the [Read More] Saudi Arabia launches hydrogen train tests Saudi Arabia’s state-owned railway operator Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has announced the launch of hydrogen train tests. The tests, set for October, came after the SAR and the French rail transportation company Alstom signed a [Read More]