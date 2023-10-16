Tatar meets President of Azerbaijan

Within the framework of his Baku contacts, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar has met with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan İlham Aliyev at the Zuğulba Presidential Palace.

Stating that “this is a historic day”, Tatar said the purpose of the official visit to Azerbaijan was to take part in many important meetings with numerous officials of the country.

Adding that during his meeting with Aliyev, he also discussed and evaluated the latest developments in the Cyprus issue, Tatar said “I explained our new policy and vision that is fully supported by Türkiye, for a realistic and sustainable settlement to the Cyprus issue”.