Türkiye’s largest commerce chamber calls on members to freeze prices to curb inflation

The Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO), Türkiye’s largest chamber, called on its member companies to freeze prices on their products in a bid to curb rising inflation.

Addressing more than 750,000 member companies, the president of the chamber Sekib Avdagic said “I invite all our producers and traders not to increase their prices at least until the end of the year and to give discounts if possible.”

Avdagic said in a written statement that Türkiye had reached a critical corner in the fight against inflation as the rationalization policies began to yield positive results.

“We will overcome this sharp turn by acting together. We must always remember how heavy the cumulative consequences of high inflation are,” the ITO president added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier this week called on chain markets to support the government’s fight against inflation and the cost of living with discounts on their products.

Türkiye has been battling against the persistent high inflation, which rose to 61.53 percent in September. ■