TUS resume Cyprus – Israel flights

After a temporary suspension, TUS Airways will resume flights to/from Tel Aviv with effect from Tuesday 17th October following a thorough review of the ongoing situation in Israel.

According to a press release, TUS Airways has been reviewing security reports, communications with our insurer, and are in constant contact with all relevant authorities such as the Cyprus Department of Civil Aviation, EASA and the Israeli CAA, amongst others, in order to gain regular updates on the situation.

The airline says it is now ready and prepared to reinstate flights but will continue to review the situation and make changes when and where necessary. TUS Airways always prioritises the safety and security of its passengers and crews.

The initial schedule will include a return flight between Tel Aviv and Larnaca and a return flight between Tel Aviv and Athens.

