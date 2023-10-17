40 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on southern Gazan city

At least 40 Palestinians, mostly displaced people, were killed on Tuesday in an Israeli airstrike on a residential house in Khan Younis city in southern Gaza, the Hamas-run health ministry said in a press statement.

The Israeli warplanes raided a house in the Khan Yunis refugee camp, now home to a large number of Palestinians displaced from their homes in nothern Gaza following Israel’s evacuation orders, according to the ministry.

The statement added most of the victims were women and children.

Since the bloody conflict between Hamas and Israel began on Oct. 7, 2,808 Palestinians have been killed and 10,850 others wounded, according to figures released by the ministry.

The ministry noted that more than 1,200 Palestinians remained trapped under the rubbles of their houses that had been destroyed by the Israeli army, while more than 200 children went missing in the Palestinian coastal enclave.

Militants of Hamas launched on Oct.7 a surprise attack against Israeli military targets and towns, prompting extensive Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. Hamas attacks killed more than 1,300 people in Israel, according to figures released by Israel’s military. ■