Gaza hospital out of service due to Israeli attacks: ministry

A hospital in the nothern Gaza Strip went out of service on Tuesday because of Israeli attacks on the besieged coastal enclave, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said.

The medical equipment of Al-Karama hospital ceased to function after Israeli airstrikes on nearby buildings caused indirect damage to the hospital, according to the ministry.

The Gaza European Hospital in the southern city of Khan Yunis was also damaged by Israeli airstrikes that hit its main entrance, the ministry said.

Sobhi Skaik, director of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, said earlier Tuesday that most of the services at Gaza’s only oncology hospital had stopped due to fuel shortage. He said the remaining services would stop within 48 hours, affecting 9,000 cancer patients in the Palestinian enclave.

Israel has imposed a full blockade on the Gaza Strip after it was attacked by Hamas on Oct. 7, cutting off its electricity, fuel and water. The Hamas attacks also prompted extensive Israel airstrikes on Gaza.

More than 1,300 people in Israel were killed in the attacks launched by Hamas, according to figures released by Israel’s military. Israeli attacks have killed 3,000 Palestinians, according to figures released by the Hamas-run Health Ministry. ■