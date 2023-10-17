Israelis plead not guilty to Ayia Napa gang rape charges

Five Israeli men on trial for the alleged gang rape of a British holidaymaker in Ayia Napa have pleaded not guilty to the charges at Paralmini court.

The suspects were arrested in September after a 20-year-old tourist reported them for gang rape in a hotel room at the popular resort.

The men will remain in custody until the trail begins in December.

Last year, a British woman who reported being gang-raped in Cyprus had her conviction for allegedly lying about the attack overturned.

The woman, then 19, told local police she had been raped by 12 Israeli men and boys in Ayia Napa in July 2019.

The teenager retracted the allegation after being held without a lawyer, and was then tried and convicted of causing public mischief.

Her conviction was overturned at the Supreme Court in Cyprus.

