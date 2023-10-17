Joint exercise between British bases and Cyprus police

British Forces Police and Cyprus Police Hostage and Crisis Negotiators’ have undertaken a refresher training alongside CyPol’s Emergency Response Unit (MMAD).

According to the SBA Press Office, the annual week-long CyPol-led training was followed by a large-scale exercise at MMAD’s premises on October 12 and saw the SBA Police involved for a fifth year in a row.

SBA Police Chief Constable, Chris Eyre, stated that his officer’s involvement is key to not only keeping their training up to date, but also further strengthening the working understanding between the two forces.

He said: “I would like to extend my appreciation to Cyprus Police Negotiators Team for their ongoing support and co-operation with the SBA Police Negotiators’ Team. Our joint training assists us in professionalising and strengthen our cooperation and capabilities in this area”.

Speaking shortly after the exercise, Chief Inspector Maria Atalioti, who headed up the Negotiator’s team, reinforced the chief’s words and said: “For the last five years we have established a very close co-operation with Cyprus Police Negotiators’ Team (MMAD) and this is a great example of our very good partnership, strengthening our capabilities in the hostage negotiation field to make Cyprus safer for all our communities and visitors,

“We currently have a team of four qualified hostage negotiators that have been trained in the UK and the Cyprus Police has a team of 37 negotiators and their team was established about 13 years ago.

“We also have exchange visits between our forces to view equipment and exchange ideas and views about the negotiators’ field.

‘‘As always, the exercise was extremely valuable to all those involved, and we look forward to our continuous cooperation.”