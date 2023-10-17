Russian-drafted Gaza resolution fails to get support

The UN Security Council has failed to adopt a Russian-drafted resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza which obtained five votes in favour and four against, with six abstentions.

Four countries joined Russia in voting for the resolution — China, the United Arab Emirates, Mozambique and Gabon.

Four countries voted against it — the USA, Britain, France and Japan.

The other six countries abstained.

In other developments, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has highlighted the necessity of making immediate efforts to put an end to Israeli attacks against Gaza in separate phone calls with his Russian and Turkish counterparts.

Speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Raisi blamed Israel’s intensification and continuation of military operations in Gaza, which were “supported by Western states, especially the United States.”

Speaking later with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Raisi warned of the possible extension of the conflict, calling on the Muslim world to “make efforts to end Israel’s brutal attacks against Gaza and lift the siege on the enclave.”

Erdogan reportedly stated that the deployment of a U.S. aircraft carrier in the region and bombardment of airports in Syria’s Aleppo and Damascus could expand the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Last week, Hamas launched brutal attack Israeli towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip, firing thousands of rockets. Breaching the land border with Israel, Hamas gunmen opened fire at residents and took many hostage, prompting Israel to launch retaliatory strikes on Gaza.

At least 199 hostages are being held in Gaza, while Hamas claims that there are 200 to 250 Israeli captives.