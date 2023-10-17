Tunisia demands end to Israel-Hamas conflict

Tunisian Parliament Speaker Ibrahim Bouderbala has called on the international community to intervene to stop the Israel-Hamas conflict and deliver humanitarian aid to the region.

Speaking at an remote meeting with heads of parliaments for member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss the conflict, Bouderbala urged OIC member states to “condemn the Israeli attacks on civilians and to summon Israel to comply with international resolutions.”

Tunisia has already dispatched a plane to the Palestinian people carrying tons of medical supplies.

At the same time, the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas discussed the latest development in Gaza during a phone call with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. In the call, Abbas condemned Israel’s plan to force more than 1.1 million people to evacuate to the southern parts of Gaza.

Abbas stressed the the need to create safe corridors for the entry of medical and food relief materials into Gaza and the provision of water and electricity to the enclave.

In a separate development, Hamas has released a video of a female French-Israeli hostage, the first released video of about 200 hostages abducted by the group to Gaza since Oct. 7.

The hostage was identified as Mia Shem.

Reports from Ankara say the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has discussed the possibility of releasing hostages during a phone conversation with Politburo Chief of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) Ismail Haniyeh.

Fidan and Haniyeh discussed “the latest developments in Palestine and the possibility of release of civilians,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced in a statement sent to the press.