Wizz air opens new Cyprus-Poland route

Wizz air has added a new route to Radom from Larnaca, starting this December.

According to the airline, ‘Radom, located in the heart of Poland, offers a unique and enriching travel experience. Its rich history is palpable in the well-preserved architecture, such as the Gothic cathedral and charming old town’.

Zsuzsa Trubek, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said the expansion underlined our mission of making air travel more accessible and enjoyable to more passengers, ‘and we are happy to offer Cypriot travellers yet another exciting travel destination in Europe’.

