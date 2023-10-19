Cyprus to support households and businesses

Immediate and medium-term measures to support households and businesses were decided on Thursday by the Cyprus Council of Ministers, which met under the chairmanship of President Christodoulides.

An important aspect of the package is that it includes measures that provide permanent solutions to address energy high cost and the housing problem.

According to a PIO news release, the aim of the Government is to ‘offer holistic and sustainable solutions to the energy and housing issues, and to relieve thousands of citizens and businesses from the relevant costs’.

Specifically, the 11 measures with a direct impact amount to EUR 141 million, and the 6 Housing Policy measures amount to EUR 55 million.

The 11 measures with an immediate positive effect (EUR 141 million)

1. Staggered subsidy of electricity costs

for the months invoiced November 2023 – February 2024, for electricity bills with counted consumption up until 29.2.2024

it covers household, commercial and industrial consumers

for vulnerable consumers, the subsidy covers 100 % of the increase in the electricity price.

The reinstatement excludes the Bimonthly Pricing 46 for “Water Pumping”, due to the adoption of similar measures by the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment.

Furthermore, similar reliefs to customers of suppliers other than the Electricity Authority of Cyprus will be handled accordingly, provided that the approved capacity of those customers’ premises does not exceed 70kVA (100A 3-F) and for those cases where increased tariffs arise due to an increase in fuel costs for electricity generation, provided that the contracts between them provide for the passing-on of such additional costs.

The estimated cost of reintroducing this measure amounts to approximately EUR 45 million.

it covers 429.000 households and 106.000 businesses.

2. Reduction of special excise duty on motor fuels

by 8.33 cents per litre, including VAT, at the minimum rates under the acquis communautaire

for the months November 23 – February 24. (petrol from EUR 0,429/litre to EUR 0.359/litre and diesel from EUR 0.40/litre to EUR 0.33/litre).

The budgetary cost is estimated at EUR 21.8 million.

3. Reduction of consumption tax on heating oil

at the minimum rate under the acquis communautaire (from EUR 0,07473/litre to EUR 0.021/litre) (by 6.39 cents per litre, including VAT, depending on weather conditions)

for the months December 2023 – March 2024.

The budgetary cost is estimated at EUR 3.8 million.

4. “Photovoltaics for Everyone” Plan

The Plan will allow beneficiaries to install a photovoltaic system without paying initial capital. The beneficiaries will receive a grant of EUR 1000 and the remaining amount will be repaid by a two-month instalment of EUR 150 each through the electricity bill, when electricity production from the photovoltaic system for the premises begins. The cost of the project is estimated at EUR 30 million, derived from the Renewable Energy Sources Fund (RES) and Energy Saving (ES), which is the main financial tool of the Republic of Cyprus used for the promotion of RES and ES. The reserve of the RES-ES Fund currently exceeds EUR 70 million.

5. “Photovoltaics in Businesses” Plan

It will increase the power of self-generation and self-consumption of electricity through photovoltaic systems.

It will enable companies to install photovoltaic systems, through virtual net- billing, up to 1 MW with storage and up to 400 kW without storage, with a maximum power of 30MW.

6. Application of a zero VAT rate to basic goods – Adding meat and vegetables

from 1st December2023 until 31st May 2024.

7. Child Allowance to include students who are children of large families

50 % of the allowance will be paid to this new category of beneficiaries.

It concerns students for a first degree

Up to 23 years old for girls and 24 years for boys, if they are students. (Instead of until the end of the military service that is currently in force)

Number of potential beneficiaries: 3860 parents of large families, receiving child allowance

The budgetary cost is estimated at EUR 3.3 million.

8. 5 % increase in child allowance

The budgetary cost is estimated at EUR 3.7 million.

9. Disability allowance

Granting of a lump sum of EUR 120 to persons with disabilities/recipients of a movement allowance.

The budgetary cost is estimated at EUR 500 thousand.

10. Rent allowance for MGI recipients

Granting of a lump sum of EUR 300 to Minimum Guaranteed Income (MGI) beneficiaries receiving a rent/ housing interest loan subsidy, and

EUR 500 to severely disabled MGI beneficiaries who receive rent/housing interest loan subsidy.

The budgetary cost is estimated at EUR 965 thousand.

11. Plan for 2% subsidy on housing interest loans

It concerns loans signed from 1/1/2022 to 31/12/2023.

The plan will cover the purchase and construction of a first residence, with a maximum subsidy for a period of 2 years.

For families with an annual income of EUR 50.000

The budgetary cost is estimated at EUR 20 million.