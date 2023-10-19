German special forces on standby in Cyprus – media

Media reports suggest Germany has dispatched a Special Forces unit to Cyprus in case German hostages seized by Hamas terrorists ‘need to be rescued, or be available for evacuations from Israel under military protection’.

According to the National Herald, a newspaper covering the interests of Greek Americans, the German newspaper Bild and news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) reported on planning as the Berlin government readies for a number of scenarios that could develop during the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Around 100,000 Israelis with German passports live in Israel.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, as well as the leaders of Cyprus, Turkey and other regional players have confirmed their participation in the international summit on Palestine scheduled to take place in Cairo this Sunday.