Italy temporarily suspends EU Schengen rules

Italy has temporarily suspended the European Union’s Schengen rules for open travel, reactivating dormant border controls with Slovenia.

On the border between Italy and Slovenia, controls will begin on Saturday and last for at least ten days.

“The suspension of the Schengen Treaty on free movement in Europe was necessary due to the worsening situation in the Middle East, the increase in migratory flows along the Balkan route, and above all for reasons of national security,” Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on social media.

Last week, Austria extended border checks with Slovakia until Nov. 2 to curb illegal migration. The extension is conducted in coordination with the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovak security authorities.

