Saudi Arabia submits official letter to bid for 2034 FIFA World Cup

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) has submitted a letter of intent (LOI) and signed a declaration to FIFA to bid for the 2034 World Cup.

The SAFF said that Saudi Arabia’s intention to bid for the 2034 FIFA World Cup is a historic first and reflects the nation’s aims to unlock new football opportunities at all levels and commitment to support the growth of the game across all corners of the globe.

Saudi Arabia has been home to over 50 international events, including football, motorsports, tennis, equestrian, esports and golf since 2018.