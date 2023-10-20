Balladeer Chris de Burgh set to schmooze Cyprus

ROMANTIC balladeer Chris de Burgh, who enjoyed international fame with his top-selling single Lady in Red, is to play in Cyprus in late October.

‘It’s not the best song I ever wrote,’ the Irish singer once remarked reflecting on the schmaltzy single which peaked at No. 2 on the US Billboard magazine pop chart and number one in the UK.

The inspiration for the song, De Burgh once explained, was his wife, who wore a red outfit at a party in the 1980s ‘she looked terrific!’

De Burgh will be in Cyprus on October 31 at the Monte Caputo in Limassol.

