Cyprus enjoys tourism boom, Britons top arrivals chart

Cyprus has recorded growth in the tourism key sector, despite being affected by the conflict in Ukraine which has seen a huge drop in Russian holidaymakers.

New figures show arrivals of tourists reached 487.350 in September 2023 compared to 413.382 in September 2022, recording an increase of 17,9%.

For the period of January – September 2023, arrivals of tourists totaled 3.136.145 compared to 2.540.554 in the corresponding period of 2022, recording an increase of 23,4%.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom were the main source of tourism for September 2023, with a share of 34,0% (165.869) of total arrivals, followed by Israel with 11,7% (57.088), Poland with 6,7% (32.530), Germany with 5,5% (26.907) and Sweden with 4,6% (22.196).

For a percentage of 84,1% of tourists, the purpose of their trip in September 2023 was holidays, for 10,3% visit to friends and relatives and for 5,5% business. Respectively, in September 2022, 86,1% of tourists visited Cyprus for holidays, 9,1% visited friends or relatives and 4,7% visited Cyprus for business reasons.

As a vital cog in the economy, tourism supports thousands of jobs in hotels, restaurants, beach sports and entertainment venues.

Arrivals from Russia and Ukraine, which accounted for about 22 percent of all foreign visitors, stopped almost completely as a result of European Union sanctions on Russia over the conflict.