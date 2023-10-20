Doomed vessel from Cyprus one of many exciting shipwrecks

Marine archaeologists have discovered fifteen new shipwrecks along the coasts of Antalya and Mersin in the Mediterranean, reports Hurriyet.

One of the wrecks, the Kumluca, has been identified as a Middle Bronze Age vessel which sank due to a storm 3,600 years ago and is known as the world’s oldest shipwreck. The ship was on its way to a western port with copper ingots taken from the copper mines of Cyprus when it sank due to a storm.

‘This is the world’s oldest trade shipwreck. When we examine the artifacts inside the ship, we gain insights into the trade of that era,’ subaquatic archaeologist Hakan Öniz told Hurriyet. ‘The copper ingots were used as a form of currency in its time. The Kingdom of Cyprus or the Assyrians paid their taxes with copper ingots. The primary purpose was to melt them down again and transform them into sculptures, weapons, pottery and other products. They have an average weight of 25 kilograms and are 45 centimeters long.’

Earlier this year a team of Israeli archaeologists discovered a huge cargo of 1,800-year-old marble artifacts from a shipwrecked merchant vessel.

The artifacts, which were found at the bottom of the eastern Mediterranean Sea, about 200 meters off Israel’s western coast, near the city of Netanya, included Corinthian capitals adorned with vegetal patterns, partially carved capitals, and marble columns up to six meters long.