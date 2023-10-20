German military deploying additional forces to Cyprus – reports

The German military is deploying additional forces to prepare for possible missions to evacuate German citizens from the region, reports DPA, the Greman news agency.

According to the agency, a ‘planning and command staff’ is being established on Cyprus, whilst elite special forces of the German Navy’s KSM combat swimmers are also already on the island.

A federal police Special Forces unit specializing in rescuing hostages (GSG 9) has also been sent to Cyprus, according to a Bild, a popular tabloid.

Berlin is reportedly preparing for “all scenarios” amid a continued escalation between Israel and the Gaza-based Palestinian Hamas group.

All the required equipment as well as several military transport aircraft, including the Airbus A400M Atlas and Lockheed C-130 Hercules have arrived in Cyprus as well, according to Bild.

“We are ready for a cold start and prepared for all options,” Berlin said, according to Bild. A “cold start” in the language of the German military means a high state of readiness that would allow the units to be deployed without delay to a relevant area and become operational without any additional preparations.

Elsewhere, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has held talks with visiting King Abdullah II of Jordan discussing the ongoing Israeli escalation in the besieged Palestinian Gaza Strip.

The meeting in Cairo focused on “the subsequent deterioration in the security situation and humanitarian conditions of the brotherly Palestinian people in Gaza and the deaths and injury of thousands,” said the Egyptian presidency in a statement.