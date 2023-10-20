Israel installs new road system to avoid wildlife-vehicle collisions

Israel has installed on several dangerous roads a new technological system to reduce collisions between vehicles and wild animals.

The installation of the system was part of a pilot plan carried out by the NPA and the state-owned National Transport Infrastructure Company, which focuses on ecological corridors and dangerous roads that cross nature reserves.

The system is built in a sequence of light plastic poles equipped with sensors on the roadsides. Forming a “virtual wall” to monitor the road and its sides, the system can activate audio and visual warning signals that cause the animals to slow down and freeze before crossing the road when they are at risk of being hit by an approaching vehicle.

The NPA noted that alerts do not affect the movement of vehicles.

The NPA stressed that although the system faces challenges such as wide and congested highways, thick vegetation on the roadsides, and roadside landscaping, it can protect wildlife from potential threats of ongoing urbanization including the construction of multi-lane roads and railways.