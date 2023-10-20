Los Angeles 2028 proposes five additional sports

The Los Angeles Olympic Organizing Committee has proposed five additional sports to the Olympic Programme Commission.

Baseball-softball, cricket, flag football, lacrosse, and squash were proposed for inclusion at Los Angeles 2028, and the Olympic Programme Commission will send a recommendation to the IOC Executive Board. If accepted, it will then be presented to the 141st IOC Session that will be held in Mumbai, India on October 15-17.

Three sports — baseball-softball (1992-2008 and 2020), cricket (1900), and lacrosse (1904 and 1908) — appeared at previous Games, while flag football (a limited-contact version of American football), and squash are new.

Considering the large number of athletes in team sports, shorter and less-participant formats will be adopted at LA 28. Cricket will be played in the Twenty20 format, and Lacrosse Sixes was proposed.

Tokyo 2020 included baseball-softball, karate, skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing as additional sports, while Paris 2024 will feature breaking, skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing. ■