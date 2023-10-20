UEFA suspends football games in Israel, cites security fears

UEFA has announced that none of its competition matches will be held in Israel until further notice after thoroughly evaluating the current safety and security situation.

The upshot means Israeli champion Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Tel Aviv need to find alternative stadiums outside Israel for their home matches.

Maccabi Haifa’s next match against Villarreal in Spain was rescheduled from October 26 to December 6, while its next home match, also against Villarreal, is scheduled for November 9.

Maccabi Tel Aviv’s next match at home against Ukraine’s Zorya Luhansk has been postponed from October 26 to November 25.

Last week it was announced that the ATP Tel Aviv Open tournament, scheduled to start on November 5 was canceled due to the security situation.

The ATP 250 event returned to Tel Aviv in 2022 for the first time since 1996. Last year, world number one Novak Djokovic won the title after defeating Croatia’s Marin Cilic in the final.