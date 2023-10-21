Dortmund secure hard-earned 1-0 victory over Bremen

Borussia Dortmund secured a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Werder Bremen thanks to Julian Brandt’s sole goal in the eighth round of Bundesliga on Friday.

Dortmund assumed control on home soil but had to wait until the half hour mark to create the first clear-cut opportunity after Marco Reus pulled wide from tight angle.

The hosts increased the pressure as Donyell Malen unleashed an effort into the arms of Bremen goalkeeper Michael Zetterer seven minutes later.

Malen should have broken the deadlock just before the break, but Zetterer was on guard with a diving save. The Dutchman remained a threat, coming close with another dangerous shot in the 53rd minute.

Dortmund’s efforts eventually paid off in the 67th minute when Emre Can’s through ball found Brandt, who kept his cool inside the box before chipping the ball over the onrushing Zetterer.

The Green-Whites almost found the equalizer but Justin Njinmah couldn’t overcome Dortmund custodian Gregor Kobel from promising position in the 82nd minute, while at the other end, Felix Nmecha missed the target from close range in the closing stages.

The BVB provisionally climbs to the top of the standings, while Bremen remains 14th.

“We staged a good performance. It is bitter when you don’t reward yourself. We defended very well for over 90 minutes. It is unlucky that we couldn’t clinch at least one point here,” said Bremen coach Ole Werner.

“A deserved victory for us. We failed to add more goals to our lead. We needed seven attempts before we scored. The second half was good, but we left too many chances unused. However, still a deserved and important win,” said Dortmund coach Edin Terzic.

Bayer Leverkusen travels to Wolfsburg on Saturday, while Mainz hosts defending champions Bayern Munich.

Dortmund stuck in holding pattern after Bellingham’s departure Not only in Dortmund but across Germany, media are full of reports on Jude Bellingham’s stunning achievements in the shirt of Real Madrid. Articles and photos about the 20-year-old England international are often placed near [Read More] Dortmund captain Reus set to achieve crowning glory Approaching the Bundesliga season’s final matchday could evoke strong emotions for Marco Reus. Apart from the excitement gripping the entire club and millions of supporters, achieving success this Saturday could, in a peculiar way, serve [Read More]