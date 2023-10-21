Egyptian, Turkish presidents urge for sustainable aid delivery into war-torn Gaza

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed on Friday the necessity of delivering humanitarian aid to the war-torn Gaza sustainably.

During a phone conversation, the two presidents rejected the forced displacement of Palestinians from their lands, emphasizing the importance of the solidarity of the international community to permanently end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, based on the two-state solution in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy.

The Turkish president expressed his appreciation for Egypt’s role in coordinating humanitarian efforts and promoting the path of peace.

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on Oct. 7 launched a rare surprise attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets and its militants bursting into Israeli border towns and communities. Israel responded with massive airstrikes on Gaza and punitive measures, including a siege on the enclave with supplies of water, electricity, fuel, and other necessities being cut off.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, as it entered the 14th day, has killed more than 5,000 people on both sides and left many others in a dire humanitarian crisis.

Some 175 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid, medical supplies, food, and blankets are lined up near the crossing, waiting for entry into Gaza but are blocked by Israel.

Earlier in the day, Jens Laerke, spokesperson of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said relevant parties are nearing an agreement on the modalities of the aid operation and that the first delivery is due to start in the next day or so, according to a UN press release. ■