Lebanon’s national carrier to reduce flights amid concerns over regional instability

October 21, 2023

The Middle East Airlines (MEA), Lebanon’s national carrier, will reduce its flights by more than half as of next week, said MEA Chairman Mohammad El-Hout on Friday.

In an interview with local TV channel MTV, El-Hout said only eight of the company’s 22 airplanes will operate as of next week due to changes in insurance.

“The insurance companies took this measure because they considered that a possible Israeli invasion of Gaza may have repercussions on Lebanon,” he added.

Earlier this week, the carrier said it would keep five airplanes in Türkiye as a precaution in case of escalating conflict in the region.

The chairman noted on Friday that Cyprus, Türkiye, and Qatar have expressed readiness to receive MEA aircraft in their airports.

Since a bloody conflict erupted between Israel and Gaza-ruling Hamas on Oct. 7, the Lebanese-Israeli border has also seen increasing tensions as Lebanon-based Shiite military group Hezbollah, in support of Hamas, engaged in armed conflicts with Israeli forces for more than 10 days. ■

