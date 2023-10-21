Having singlehandedly crafted 800 violins, Harry Vatiliotis is arguably Australia’s most esteemed and prolific luthier – a master craftsman who specializes in creating string instruments complete with a neck and soundbox.

This Cypriot Australian artisan is held in such high regard that an “observational documentary” has been created in his honor by director Carla Thackrah and producer/composer Romano Crivici. Titled “The Last Violin,” the documentary intimately explores Harry’s journey as he painstakingly fashioned his 800th and final violin. The film also highlights his devoted wife, Maria, and music composer Crivici, who has shared a long-standing friendship with Harry.

After its official Australian premiere last year, the documentary is now making its European debut at the Cyprus International Film Festival in Nicosia in November, followed by a screening at the Bridges International Film Festival in Corinth, Greece.

Following the screening of “The Last Violin” at Melina Mercouri Hall on Saturday, November 4th, a reception hosted by the Australian Embassy will provide a chance for attendees to meet the film’s creators and celebrate this remarkable story.

The Cyprus International Film Festival will kick off on November 1st, with screenings taking place at Melina Mercouri Hall, and the prestigious Golden Aphrodite Awards Ceremony is scheduled at Pallas Cinematheatre on November 5th.