Ukraine spend 28.2 billion U.S. dollars on defence

The Ukrainian government spent more than 1.031 trillion hryvnias (28.2 billion U.S. dollars) to cover the country’s defence needs this year, the cabinet press service reported Friday, citing Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Out of the sum, 682 billion hryvnias (18.66 billion dollars) were used to pay salaries for military personnel, and some 349 billion hryvnias (9.55 billion dollars) purchase military equipment, armor, ammunition, and other defense industry products, Shmyhal said.

The defense sector, he said, was Ukraine’s budget priority in the first nine months of this year, followed by social programs and healthcare.

Next year, Ukraine will direct “all possible resources” to support defense and security forces, Shmyhal said.

Ukraine’s draft budget for 2024 envisages that next year the country will allocate at least 1.69 trillion hryvnias (46 billion dollars), or 21.6 percent of its GDP, for defense. ■