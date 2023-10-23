Gaza fatalities rise to 4,651, says Hamas

Hamas heath officials say the death toll of Palestinians from Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 4,651. the same officials say 14,245 Palestinians were wounded in the enclave.
Among the victims, 1,873 were children and 1,023 were women, it added.
At least 266 Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza in the last 24 hours, Ashraf al-Qedra, the ministry’s spokesperson, said in a press statement.
The Israeli airstrikes were triggered by a large-scale Hamas attack on Israeli military targets and towns on Oct. 7, which has so far killed at least 1,400 people in Israel.
Egyptian, Turkish presidents urge for sustainable aid delivery into war-torn Gaza
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed on Friday the necessity of delivering humanitarian aid to the war-torn Gaza sustainably. During a phone conversation, the two presidents rejected the forced displacement [Read More]
Gaza violence results in nearly 900 new widows: UN
Out of the 493,000 women and girls displaced from their homes by the violence in Gaza, there are an estimated 900 new widows, a UN spokesman said on Friday. UN Women estimated the number of [Read More]