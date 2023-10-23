Gaza fatalities rise to 4,651, says Hamas

Hamas heath officials say the death toll of Palestinians from Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 4,651. the same officials say 14,245 Palestinians were wounded in the enclave.

Among the victims, 1,873 were children and 1,023 were women, it added.

At least 266 Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza in the last 24 hours, Ashraf al-Qedra, the ministry’s spokesperson, said in a press statement.

The Israeli airstrikes were triggered by a large-scale Hamas attack on Israeli military targets and towns on Oct. 7, which has so far killed at least 1,400 people in Israel.